TEN special dogs (and their owners) have the chance to bag free holidays by becoming a Canine Critic.

Applications are now open for opinionated pooches to apply for one of 10 positions across the UK.

Winning dogs will get to review free holidays and days out – with the help of their owners - and will receive lots of free doggy goodies.

Holiday company Canine Cottages is looking for dogs from all areas of the country.

East of England

London

The Midlands

North East

North West

Scotland

South East

South West

Wales

Yorkshire and the Humber

The company will be searching for ten special dogs from around the UK to join their team.

The lucky pups (and their owners) will receive free UK holidays, days out and products to review.

Applications are now open and will close at midnight on June 28, 2019, with successful applicants being offered positions as ‘Canine Critics’.

They’ll act as the paws on the ground and be responsible for reviewing cottage holidays, sniffing out the best dog-friendly adventures and generally living the doggy dream.

How to apply

Upload a favourite snap (ideally one that shows the pup’s personality) and complete the short online application form.

The selection panel, which includes last year’s Canine Critic, will be looking for dogs with personality and an obvious love of travel and adventure.

Canine Cottages PR Manager, Jo Price says: “Due to the overwhelming success of Canine Critic 2018, with the recruitment of the adorable Poppy the Cockapoo who went on to become an invaluable member of our team, we have decided to maximise the fun this year and recruit no less than ten new furry members of staff who we hope will become the beating heart of this unique brand.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for the UK’s most faithful friends and we’re looking for a diverse selection of ‘real’ dogs with character who love to travel, are not camera shy and who have a willing human who can accompany them on their adventures.”

Tips on winning the top job

Former Canine Critic pup-parent, Cara Whitehouse, offered this year’s applicants the following advice: “Pick a photo that shows off exactly why you think your dog would be the perfect Canine Critic; it’s the first thing the judges will see.

“We used a picture that really showed off Poppy’s love for exploring; she’d already done lots of travelling with us, so we tried to get that across in our application as well as showing off a bit of her personality through some of our answers.”