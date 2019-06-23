Since arriving in our parks, gardens and country houses a number of years ago, outdoor cinema has become all the rage.

And there are a host of exciting screenings for you to enjoy across Essex this summer.

From Colchester's Castle Park to Audley End House and Hyde Hall there are plenty of locations to sit back under the stars and enjoy a film.

Here are just a few to get excited about.

Colchester Castle Park

Thursday, July 4 - Grease (PG) - 7.30pm

- Grease (PG) - 7.30pm Friday July 5 - A Star Is Born (15) - 7.30pm

- A Star Is Born (15) - 7.30pm Saturday July 6 - a Fantastic Beasts - Double Bill (12A) - 1pm

- a Fantastic Beasts - Double Bill (12A) - 1pm Saturday July 6 - Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) - 7.30pm

- Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) - 7.30pm Sunday July 7 - The Incredibles (U) - 10.30am

Prices are £5.50 for adults and £3.50 for children aged three to 14 in advance, plus a booking fee.

Family tickets are £15, plus a booking fee for two adults and two children one adult and three children.

They will be £8.50 for adults and £6.50 for children on the gate.

Children under three are free and those aged 14 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Visit www.colchester-events.co.uk/summerscreen.

Audley End House

Friday July 5 - The Greatest Showman - doors open 8pm

- The Greatest Showman - doors open 8pm Saturday July 6 - Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again - doors open 8pm.

- Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again - doors open 8pm. Sunday July 7 - Bohemian Rhapsody - doors open 8pm

The screen will be located in front of the house on the main lawn.

General admission is £15.50, with child entry £10.50.

There are concessions for disabled viewers and carers and groups.

Premium admission - which includes a director's chair, complimentary drink and fast track queuing at the bar - is £28.

Visit thelunacinema.com.

Gosfield Lake Resort

Friday June 28 - A Star is Born - doors open 6.30pm

Gates open at 6.30pm, then the film starts at 7.30pm and will finish approx 10pm.

Food and drink is allowed to be brought onto the premises, however there will be reasonably priced food and drink vendors in attendance.

You will need a chair or blanket to sit on and something warm to wear.

Tickets are £12 for adults and £9 for concessions.

Braintree and Bocking Public Gardens

Friday July 5 - The Greatest Showman - gates open 7pm

The Greatest Showman - gates open 7pm Saturday August 24 - Mamma Mia - gates open 4.30pm

- Mamma Mia - gates open 4.30pm Saturday August 24 - Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again - gates open 7.30pm

Food and drink will be allowed onto the premises.

You will need a chair or blanket to sit on and something warm to wear.

Tickets are £12 per adult and £9 per child (under 12)/*concession.

A double bill ticket for the Mamma Mia showings is £20 per adult and £15.50 per child (under 12)/*concession.

Great Notley Village Green

Friday August 2 - Bohemian Rhapsody - doors open 6pm

The gates open at 6pm and the film starts at 7.30pm.

Bring a chair and get yourself drink or food from our the on site vendors.

Tickets are £12 for adults, £9 for concessions and £6 for children under 12.

Promenade Park, Maldon

Saturday, June 29 - Mamma Mia - gates open 5.30pm

- Mamma Mia - gates open 5.30pm Saturday July 6 - Magic Mike XXL - gates open 6pm

- Magic Mike XXL - gates open 6pm Friday July 12 - The Greatest Showman - gates open 5.30pm

- The Greatest Showman - gates open 5.30pm Saturday July 27 - Bohemian Rhapsody - gates open 6pm

- Bohemian Rhapsody - gates open 6pm Saturday August 31 - Mary Poppins Returns - gates open 5pm

- Mary Poppins Returns - gates open 5pm Saturday September 14 - A Star is Born - gates open 6pm

Essex Alfresco Cinema put on films in Maldon's Promenade Park and Burnham's Riverside Park.

Tickets range in price from free for children up to three years of age to £79 for a group of ten.

RHS Hyde Hall

Saturday August 31 - Grease - gates open 6.30pm

- Grease - gates open 6.30pm Saturday September 14 - Last Night at the Proms - doors open 6pm

- Last Night at the Proms - doors open 6pm Saturday September 28 - doors open 6pm

Tickets range in price from £8 to £120.

Bring a blanket, bring a picnic, bring your friends for a magical evening under the stars.