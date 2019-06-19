Friday is Bring Your Dog To Work Day.

In Britain, we are undoubtedly a nation of dog lovers.

And so excitement is already building for the return of the event which is now in its sixth year.

So here is everything you need to know.

What is Bring Your Dog to Work Day?

Bring Your Dog To Work Day is an annual nationwide event that raises money for charities dedicated to making a difference to the welfare of dogs.

On Friday June 21, businesses from across the UK will welcome their dog loving employees into the workplace, along with their loyal four-legged companions, all in the name of charity.

Not only is it great fun, but there are some proven mental health benefits of having four-legged co-workers at work.

Celebrities like Ricky Gervais, Lorraine Kelly and many more will all be taking part and animal lovers can follow the hashtag #BringYourDogToWork on Twitter.

How do you take part?

You can bring your dog along to work - but you must ask your boss first.

People are advised to check their company's policy on dogs in the workplace.

Businesses can become official sponsors by making a donation online and uploading your company logo or pooch selfie, on the website.

If your boss says no as your workplace isn’t a suitable environment for dogs you can still take part by sharing your pooch selfies and donating.

You can share your photos of the day on social media using #BringYourDogToWorkDay.

You can also submit pictures for the ‘dog with a job hall of fame’ for a chance to win

a prize.

What is the day in aid of?

This year the day will also be raising money for two animal welfare charities - All Dogs Matter and Animals Asia.

All Dogs Matter is a charity that rescues and rehomes more than 300 dogs a year in London, Norfolk and the surrounding areas, and has three members of staff.

The dogs in their care are either strays, are relocated from pounds, or simply come from owners who can no longer keep them.

A mixture of foster homes and kennel spaces are used to take care of the dogs.

Founded in 1998 by Jill Robinson MBE, Animals Asia has worked tirelessly around the horrific dog and cat meat trade as well as the cruel bear bile farming industry.

It promotes compassion and respect for all animals, working to improve their welfare and bring about long-term change in China and Vietnam. It is the only organisation with a bear sanctuary in China.

What do the founders have to say?

Jo Amit, founder and organiser of Bring Your Dog To Work Day, said: "Having dogs around the office has so many benefits.

"It is well known that the presence of dogs can help reduce stress levels and blood pressure and it's great for staff morale.

"We love the response the event gets each year - it's a real highlight for us to see so many happy dogs and owners at work together.

Find out more at bringyourdogtoworkday.co.uk.