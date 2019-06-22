We all know the rights and wrongs when it comes to driving offences.

But do you know how many points you could rack up if you flout the rules?

Specialists from LeaseVan.co.uk have put together a list of the 12 driving offences which will land you with points on your licence.

And points aren't the end of it as drivers could also face a fine too, plus longer term issues.

British drivers who accumulate 12 or more penalty points through motoring offences within a three-year period can be banned from driving for up to six months.

Accumulating six or more penalty points within two years of passing your driving test also leads to a licence withdrawal and re-test requirement.

Tim Alcock from LeaseVan.co.uk said: “Safety should be every vehicle owner’s priority when driving and we’re always right behind the police’s efforts to remove dangerous drivers from the roads.

“Motorists should be acutely aware that breaking the law while behind the wheel doesn’t just mean paying a fine and forgetting about it.

“It will land them with penalty points on their licence, which could ultimately lead to a ban from driving and potentially affect your job.

“We’ve highlighted the 12 UK driving offences where disqualification isn’t immediately obligatory and how many penalty points they can carry, to urge any drivers who might consider bending the rules to think again.”

The offences

1. Failing to stop after an accident or failing to report an accident – 5 to 10 points

2. Careless and inconsiderate driving – 3 to 9 points

3. Driving without insurance – 6 to 8 points

4. Using a hand held mobile phone when driving – 6 points

5. Failing to identify the driver of a vehicle – 6 points

6. Driving when disqualified – 6 points

7. Speeding – 3 to 6 points or 3 points fixed penalty

8. Driving after refusal or revocation of licence on medical grounds – 3 to 6 points

9. Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence – 3 to 6 points

10. Failure to have proper control of the vehicle or full view of the road and traffic ahead – 3 points

11. Using a vehicle in a dangerous condition – 3 points in each case

12. Traffic light offences – 3 points