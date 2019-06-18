Burglars broke into a hospice charity shop and stole cash.

It happened at the Farleigh Hospice charity shop in Moulsham Street, Chelmsford, and the crooks stole money that would have helped provide care and support to people facing a life-limiting illness or bereavement across mid Essex.

The charity shop was targeted over the weekend, with thieves making off with two days’ worth of takings and causing extensive damage to the back entrance and office area.

The money that was stolen could have funded a 24 hour stay in the Farleigh Hospice Inpatient Unit, providing vital end of life care and respite for their carers.

The hospice’s retail operations and development manager, Tim Bradfield said: “Our shops are an essential part of the hospice’s fundraising operation, enabling us to continue to help people with life-limiting illnesses when they need us the most.

“This incident has shocked our staff and volunteers, who are upset to see their shop targeted in this way. However, it is our patients who will lose out the most, as the money raised by our shops goes towards paying for their care. As well as the stolen money, we also have to find additional funds to pay for repairs, money which can longer be spent on our patients.”

Farleigh Hospice urges anyone who may have witnessed the break-in or knows anything about the incident to contact Essex Police quoting crime reference number: EP 20190617-0236.

For more information on Farleigh Hospice visit: www.farleighhospice.org