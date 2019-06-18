A furniture firm is preparing to open an outlet at a shopping centre.

Sofa.com will be launching mini shop in House of Fraser, Lakeside Shopping Centre.

It will open to shoppers from June 21 and will showcase an extensive collection of the firm's designs.

Richard Holmes, chief executive for sofa.com, said: “Lakeside is a really exciting next step in the sofa.com journey and we are delighted to be building on the success of the existing House of Fraser stores.

“We offer expert advice and exceptional service to ensure a shopping experience like no other.

"Our team will be on hand to offer guests a glass of something bubbly while they browse as well as free fabric samples and product cards to help them visualise their style at home."