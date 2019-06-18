Holidaymakers jetting off to Spain for some summer sun this year may notice heightened security.

An extra 40,000 officers will be stationed in the hot spots as part of Operation Summer.

They will stand guard outside stations, hotels, beaches and restaurants to provide extra protection.

The terror threat level is four out of five - the higher number being the most severe.

Officers will be providing more protection in the country's most popular tourist destinations across mainland Spain, the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands.

The UK Foreign Office has warned terrorists are “likely” to try to carry out attacks in Spain.

“Attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places visited by foreigners,” the warning on the website reads.

“The Spanish authorities take measures to protect visitors, but you should be vigilant and follow the instructions of the local authorities.

“There’s a heightened threat of terrorist attack globally against UK interests and British nationals from groups or individuals motivated by the conflict in Iraq and Syria.

“You should be vigilant at this time.”