Police have launched an investigation after shocking footage emerged of schoolgirls violently attacking another girl.

The footage, which was filmed in Aveley, has been shared widely on social media and sparked a police probe.

It is believed a friend of the victim’s family shared the footage to Twitter in the hope of finding the attackers.

Essex Police have stated they are aware of the video, and urged people not to share it further on social media.

The film shows one girl hit the victim first, before three others join in with the attack.

Eventually, the victim is punched to the floor, before being dragged by her hair.

The footage was shared on Twitter with the message: “To anyone who lives in Aveley of Essex please share and find these girls as they are a disgrace by the way this is my friend’s niece and she is traumatised by this.”

The attackers then unleashed a barrage of kicks at the victim while she lay helpless on the floor.

A police spokesman said: “We are aware of a video circulating on social media.

“We are actively making enquiries to locate and speak to the people shown in the video.

“We thank members of the public for sharing their concerns with us and, in the interest of safeguarding the young victim, would ask members of the public to refrain from sharing the video.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Thurrock Community Policing team on 101.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.