A HEROIC dog named Zeus has become the poster boy for a national animal cancer awareness campaign after fighting off cancer twice.

Southfields Veterinary Specialists, based in Basildon, believe Zeus, the Northern Inuit, was one of their most complex cases, battling not only cancer but Addison’s disease, which provoked an unusual reaction to treatment.

The nine-year-old started his journey in 2016 when he was diagnosed with multicentric lymphoma.

Following a successful recovery after treatment at Southfields, Zeus relapsed this year, with the cancer affecting his nose.

His owner Laura Perry, a veterinary technician working with the Household Calvary in Knightsbridge, London, admitted this was a tough experience.

She said: “Zeus was collapsing and really struggling at first and I think a lot of people might have given up on him at that point, but my veterinary background helped me stick with it.

“I’d take his pulse, monitor him closely so I knew his vital signs were fine and he was actually still a happy dog most of the time, you certainly wouldn’t know he was battling cancer. I also realised it was important to go through the whole course of treatment and then assess the situation.

“Thankfully, at the end of it all there was no sign at all of any cancer, it was such a relief.

“Then this year it came back. I could hear he was snoring and snorting a lot and noticed his lymph glands were raised.

“We were referred to Southfields and, again, Zeus underwent a course of chemotherapy and came through it brilliantly.

“At the end, there was no sign at all of his nasal lymphoma and he’s now in full remission, which is wonderful. I can’t thank Southfields enough.”

After an incredible journey, Zeus seemed the perfect choice to launch the online Paws for Cancer campaign.

Southfields Oncology Residency Programme Director Aaron Harper, said: “Zeus is a remarkable character who really epitomises what this Paws for Cancer campaign is all about. He is a Southfields cancer hero.”

Southfields will be giving all patients undergoing cancer treatment with them a cancer hero bandana as part of the campaign, and are asking all owners to share photos of this on social media using the hashtag #pawsforcancer.

Every month up to January 2020 a hamper will be available for the cancer hero who shows off their campaign bandana the most on social media.