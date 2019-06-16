A CHELMSFORD businessman has been fined £1,805 for fly-tipping after dumping rubbish at the back of a building in Duke Street.

Chelmsford City Council took action against Gokhan Oner for offences under the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

The case appeared at Basildon Magistrates Court on June 3.

On 19 April 2018, a number of black bags and cardboard boxes containing food waste and receipts were dumped at the back of a business at 18 Duke Street, Chelmsford, close to the defendant’s own business.

The council was alerted and began an investigation, during which evidence was found tracing the waste back to Mr Oner.

A letter was sent to Mr Oner requiring him to attend the council’s offices to provide an explanation.

However, three scheduled meeting dates were missed and the case was taken to court.

Oner entered a guilty plea for the two offences, knowingly causing or permitting controlled waste to be dumped and failing to respond to a notice under Section 108 of the Environment Act 1990.

The magistrates awarded costs of £1,045, as well as fines of £700 and an additional victim surcharge of £60, totalling £1,805.