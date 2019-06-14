TRIBUTES have been paid to a woman who died following a collision while training for a charity bike ride in West Horndon.

On June 2, Jay Stone, 29, from Hornchurch, was in collision with a grey Fiat 500 on the A127 at the junction with the A128.

Sadly, she died in hospital the following day as a result of her injuries.

In a statement, the family said: "“Jay was tragically killed in a collision while she was training to complete a 100-mile charity bike ride in honour of Tommy’s charity.

“She was a dearly loved daughter, sister, auntie and friend to everyone that knew her.

“Jay worked as a global compliance officer at Ocean Connect who were her second family.

“She was a selfless, bubbly, intelligent girl who loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed listening to music, dancing and was a fantastic artist.

“All Jay’s family members and friends are deeply shocked and saddened by her loss. No funeral arrangements have been made at this stage.

“We are finding comfort by continuing to raise as much money on Jay’s behalf.”

Police are continuing to appeal for information following the collision. If you have information or dash cam footage, please call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting incident 859 of June 2 or email collisonappeal@essex.pnn.police.uk.