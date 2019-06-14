A hit TV show helping pet owners to better their dog's behaviour is looking for residents to take part.

Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly is returning for a brand new series on Channel 5 and is urging pet owners in the town to get in touch.

The show follows master dog trainer Graeme Hall and his quest to sort out the nation's most unruly pups.

Hall, also known as The Dogfather, is one of the UK's top dog trainers and behaviourists and has worked with almost 5,000 dogs.

Producers are especially looking for people with puppies, although say anyone with a naughty dog should apply.

The show offers expert advice as well as practical help for those struggling with their dog's behaviour - especially when it is beginning to impact day-to-day life.

They say they aim to help 'any dog, any size, any problem'.

Anyone wishing to apply is asked to email the production team on dogs@avalonuk.com, or call them directly on 02075987365.