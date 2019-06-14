POLICE are appealing for information after a woman was injured during a disturbance in a residential area.

Reports came in following the incident near to a block of flats in Brickfields Road, South Woodham Ferrers where a woman in her 30s had been injured shortly before 11.20pm on Wednesday, June 12.

The victim suffered injuries which are not believed to be serious, but enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Inspector Kelly Thurston, of Chelmsford CID, urged anyone with information to come forward.

She said: “we are continuing to investigate this incident and will continue to have a presence in the area over the coming days.

“We do not believe that there is any risk to the wider public at this time, but I would ask anyone who heard anything significant just before 11.20pm, or has relevant CCTV or dashcam footage available to view, to call us on 101. You can quote the incident number 1259 of 12/06.

“If you don’t feel comfortable speaking to our officers in the first instance, you can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or submit an anonymous report on their website.”