A SUMMER singing workshop is set to be held in Chelmsford.

On June 22, Sing Out Loud is offering a free, two hour workshop in central Chelmsford with guest tutor Emma Bishton.

Sing Out Loud is a non-auditioned community singing group, and men and women of all ages and any level of singing ability are invited to attend.

The workshop will see past and present members come together with new singers for the workshop.

The workshop will be led by Mrs Bishton, who is a choir leader, soprano and accompanist who directs choirs and singing groups in the Colchester and Ipswich areas.

The workshop will be held from 2pm to 4pm on June 22 at the Grove Road Evangelical Church, Grove Road, Chelmsford. To sign up, visit https://tinyurl.com/yyb4r6h7