SCHOOL pupils and care home residents joined forces to celebrate Children’s Book Week.

Cherry Wood Grange care home, Chelmsford, invited pupils to St Cedds Junior School to join residents for an afternoon.

The children prepared a display of books and book covers, designed to trigger memories and reminiscing amongst the residents.

They then went on to read extracts from some of the books to the residents.

To prepare for the event, the home held a ‘reminiscence’ session with their residents to get them thinking about their favourite books from childhood. After a poll, the clear favourite was the children’s classic, What Katy Did, written in 1872 by Susan Coolidge.