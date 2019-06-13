A MAN has denied hurling racial abuse at a Border Force officer at Heathrow Airport.

Richard Beverley, 58, pleaded guilty at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court yesterday to using threatening or abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

But Beverley, of Southend, denied a charge of using racially aggravated words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

The court heard the charge stems from an alleged incident in which abuse was directed towards Border Force officer Mohammed Moghal at Heathrow Airport Terminal Four on May 15.

It is alleged he used a highly offensive phrase.

Beverley was unconditionally bailed to appear for trial at the same court on August 8.