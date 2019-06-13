A LAINDON dad is set to take to Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge pitch on Sunday night as he joins former professionals and TV stars in Soccer Aid.

Alan Moorcraft-Sexton emerged victorious in This Morning’s hunt for a “super-sub dad”, winning a penalty shootout on national TV this morning.

And Alan was rushed straight from the live TV set to train with the England team at Stamford Bridge, and will take a seat on the subs bench on Sunday for the charity football match.

He will join the likes of Jamie Redknapp and Michael Owen in the side, as well as national treasures including Mo Farah and Robbie Williams.

Alan was nominated by his son, Freddie, after overcoming a tough battle with stage four Hodgkins lymphoma.

Speaking on This Morning before he was immediately put into a taxi and whisked off to Stamford Bridge, Alan said: “I am in shock, absolute shock.

“I am normally a goalkeeper but maybe I should have been taking penalties all these years.”

In May, This Morning announced it was seeking nominations for a super dad to be a super-sub at Soccer Aid.

In his nomination video seven-year-old Freddie said: “Last year my daddy had to be incredibly brave as he was diagnosed with stage four Hodgkins lymphoma.

“After six rounds of chemotherapy he got told the best news of being in remission. We are so lucky to have our daddy after all he has been through.”

Alan will line-up under former England manager Sam Allardyce, who is managing the England Soccer Aid side, while Harry Redknapp is taking control of the World XI alongside Piers Morgan - which includes the likes of Didier Drogba, Usain Bolt and One Direction singer Niall Horan.

The annual event is taking place at Chelsea’s 41,000 seat Stamford Bridge stadium on Sunday - with kick-off set for 7.30pm.

Every year the event raises thousands of pounds for Unicef, to support the charity’s work in protecting children in danger around the world.

The match will be broadcast live on ITV.