A QUIRKY house in Tiptree has been used as the backdrop for the latest music video by pop group Little Mix.

Eaton House Studio, affectionately known as the pink house, was used for the group's latest hit Bounce Back.

Behind the scenes pictures and clips from the video, due to be released on Friday, show rooms from the house.

And Eaton House Studio also teased the collaboration on Instagram posting a picture of Jesy Nelson in one of the rooms.

The DNA and Wings hitmakers, made up of Jesy, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards, have been teasing fans with pictures ahead of the big release.

Eaton House Studio, a six-bed home painted entirely in pink, is owned by artist and art director Amy Griffith.

The striking house is incredibly popular as a backdrop for photo-shoots and has thousands of followers on Instagram.

Amy told the Gazette back in 2016 she has personally designed and helped create everything in the house, and decorated it all herself.

Little Mix filmed video Bounce Back at Eaton House Studio Picture: Little Mix/Twitter

Each room has a distinctive decor and feel and is a very definite labour of love for Amy, from the meticulously tiled luxury bathroom to the original 18th Century flocked wallpaper in another room which took her five years to track down.

She said: “The only thing I didn’t do was paint the outside of the house, because I can’t stand heights."

Little Mix filmed video Bounce Back at Eaton House Studio Picture: Little Mix/Instagram

The distinctive decor and style soon caught people’s eye and it is consistently booked out for fashion shoots - appearing in only the top titles including Vogue and Glamour.

People travel both nationally and internationally in order to work there.

Little Mix filmed video Bounce Back at Eaton House Studio Picture: Little Mix/Instagram

Images of one of Amy’s favourite shoots, for Italian Glamour, are hung on the walls along with another from Vogue which hung in the National Gallery for a while.

Others have won top prizes and a number of top models have headed through the front door at one time or another.

The Gazette has contacted Eaton House Studio for a comment.

To find out more visit www.eatonhousestudio.com.