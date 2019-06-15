TV and music star Peter André is set to appear on the Southend stage... but for a limited time only.

The well-known Aussie will star as the teen angel in Grease at Cliffs Pavilion from Tuesday July 23 until Saturday July 27.

Due to popular demand he’ll be appearing in more shows than was originally planned.

The show is directed by Nikolai Foster, with choreography by Arlene Phillips.

Arguably the world’s best-loved musical, it tells the very musical story of holiday lovers Danny and Sandy who end up going to the same school.

But the popular Danny is reticent to show his sensitive side and risks losing Sandy.

The Cliffs performance promises to have more glamour than ever before. Tickets are priced from £29.

For more, go to southendtheatres.org.uk.