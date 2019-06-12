Commuters are facing delays and cancellations due to a track defect near London Liverpool Street.
Because of the issue between London Liverpool Street and Bethnal Green fewer trains are able to run.
Network Rail were unable to rectify the defect overnight due major infrastructure damage near Stratford.
The works at Liverpool Street will be carried out tonight.
As a result the following alterations and cancellations will apply throughout the day:
Afternoon Peak services via Stratford
- 15.35 Colchester Town to Liverpool Street will terminate at Colchester
- 16.10 Southend Victoria to Liverpool Street is cancelled
- 1614 Liverpool St to Clacton will call additionally at Ingatestone & Witham
- 16.17 Liverpool Street to Witham starts from Shenfield
- 17.09 Liverpool Street to Clacton / Colchester Town starts from Colchester
- 17.12 Liverpool St to Ipswich will call additionally at Witham & Marks Tey
- 17:18 Liverpool Street to Witham is cancelled
- 17.20 Liverpool Street to Braintree to call additionally at Hatfield Peverel
- 17.25 Liverpool Street to Southend Victoria is cancelled.
- 17.38 Liverpool Street to Harwich International will start from Chelmsford
- 18:18 Witham to Liverpool Street is cancelled
- 18.19 Liverpool Street to Colchester Town/Walton on the Naze will start from Colchester
- 18.37 Liverpool Street to Southend Victoria is cancelled
- 18:32 Liverpool Street to Ipswich will additionally call at Hatfield Peverel Train services via
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment