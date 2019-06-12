THUNDERSTORMS are set to develop across south Essex this afternoon.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for the county along with London and southern England by the Met Office.

Forecasts predict the storms will start to develop from 1pm and continue until 11pm tonight.

Drivers have been advised to be cautious when using the roads, flooding and closures.

The yellow weather warning comes just two days after the Met Office issued an amber warning for rain.

The Met Office has advised flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with fast flowing deep floodwater possible and some communities could be cut off.