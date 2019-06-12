MUMS living on the Craylands estate claim their lives are being made a “living hell” from poor living conditions.

Some of the issues include, severe drainage and leakage problems which, for one of the women, has led to her living room flooding and reeking of damp.

Damage - a hole in Emma's ceiling

Leak - Kayna's home is falling apart

Worried - Mum Kayna

There are also problems with mould and asbestos. Both women, who have lived on the estate for seven years in separate properties, say the health of their children is suffering.

Kayna Daniel, mum to three children aged nine, seven and two, first began experiencing problems with drainage a year and a half ago, but things took a turn for the worst in April when council repair workers removed the cupboard which covered the leaking pipe, which runs through the ceiling through to the floor.

The 30-year-old said: “I have been living like this for more than a year. It is a living hell. The council took part of the wall away so the pipe is on show and has led to huge leaks.

“They don’t seem to be getting anywhere with it. On Friday night, following the rain, it was the worst it’s ever been. I called the emergency number and was told it wasn’t an emergency.

“After I kept repeating that I had children in the house, they sent someone who stated it would have to wait until Monday.

“I am now living upstairs with my children as the smell is awful and the carpets are soaking. I’ve had to throw furniture away. There is no offer to rehouse me.

“We have to cross one side of the room to another with an umbrella because of the water leaking from the ceiling too. My youngest screams because he is too scared.”

“My children see me stressed and upset and now two of them have got eczema and I am on anti-depressants. I can’t feel safe in my own home. Me and my kids shouldn’t have to live like this.”

Emma Wood, 30, who has a seven-year-old, is also experiencing eczema for the first time in years, as is her son.

Both women feel the council are holding off on doing a proper job because of the plans to knock the estate down.

Mum Emma said: “My son suffers with severe Atopic eczema and it’s been a massive strain and very stressful as his flare ups are getting uncontrollable again.

“He was born a healthy baby, I cant help but think he suffers so bad because of our living condition.

“Our main damp issue has been in my son’s room and I do believe this has made him ill and suffer more. I had eczema as a child and have not suffered for years until living in this house I have also had allergic reactions which I never had suffered with previously.

“It has been extremely stressful on the whole family. We keep wasting our time and money to put things right that have not worked.

“The plumbing in this building is constantly playing up - blockages and leaks are a weekly occurrence. We are desperate to move as the council refuses to fix the problem and only cover them up temporarily.

“They are fully away of my seven-year-old son and his health conditions, but still have not done nothing.”

Councillor Gavin Callaghan, Basildon Council leader, said: “If people are experiencing issues in council homes, they need to get in touch with their local councillors and we will address them head on to support them.

“We do have a lot of work to do around which has fallen short in recent years, and my administration is looking into that immediately.

“We will do what we can and as quickly as we can. We want to take homes falling into disrepair, that are difficult to maintain, and not fit for purpose. We want Craylands to be regenerated in the right way and it is taking far too long, we’ve got to do more.

“We will be looking at stuff around Craylands and get this moving again.”

A spokesman for Basildon Council, said: “Our contractor Morgan Sindall has recently carried out a range of repairs to address the leak into [Miss Daniel’s home].”

The spokesman added: “They have carried out roof repairs, and following a CCTV survey, installed a liner into the internal rainwater pipe that runs from the roof through the property.

“A supervisor visited on June 10, to inspect and identify any further action that may be required. “We have now arranged further work to renew the gulley on the roof and have discussed with the residents to confirm arrangements.”

Problems - Emma's eczema has flared up