WEST HAM fans are invited to join four West Ham legends as they take to the stage to talk about their careers as a hammer.

Sir Trevor Brooking, Frankie McAvennie, Julian Dicks, and Tony Gale will take the hot seat to discuss all things football at Brentwood Leisure Trading, Doddinghurst Road, Brentwood on November 22 from 8.15pm.

Fans will hear the story of Trevor Booking, who played for West Ham between 1966 until 1984. During his time, this five-time hammer of the year scored 102 goals.

While West Ham eventually dropped out of the Premier League with a record-high 42 points, they won seven points from a possible nine with Brooking in charge.

Guests will also hear about Frank McAvennie, who played for West Ham between 1986 until 1987, and then between 1989 until 1982, scoring 60 goals. Frank McAvennie was arguably the star of West Ham United’s famed boys of 1986 squad.

Julian Dicks will also be there to talk about his time playing for West Ham, from 1988 until 1993 and from 1994 until 1999. Dicks scored 65 goals during his time and places number twelve on the fifty greatest hammers list. He was voted as hammer of the year four times and gave his all on every one of his 326 appearances for the club.

Tony Gale, who played from 1984 until 1994 will be there to talk about his experience as a hammer. He played an integral role in the West Ham team, helping to secure the club's best ever league finish in the 1985 and 1986 campaign, whilst having 368 appearances for the club.

