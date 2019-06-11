GHOST-BUSTING fans will have a chance to grab a selfie with the original Ghostbusters car in Southend.

The Southend Festival is due to kick off its month-long schedule of art, comedy, music and literature this weekend and is set to have the original Ecto-1 Ghostbusters car showcased at The Royals Shopping Centre on Saturday.

The car features in the 1984 blockbuster smash hit comedy film starring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Sigourney Weaver. It is used by the ghost-busting team to travel throughout New York City.

Ray Stantz found the vehicle shortly after he mortgaged his mother's house. Because of his mechanical skills, he was able to repair the vehicle, which he acquired for $4,800.

After repairs were completed, the vehicle had quite a unique character. It became a well-recognised symbol for the Ghostbusters franchise, and since the films has been used to attend children’s parties and other appearances.

The iconic vehicle will be placed outside the High Street entrance to the Royals on Saturday as part of the Free Father’s Day Sci-Fi event taking place from 9am to 6pm.

The Southend Festival posted on Facebook: “We are over the moon to have the ORIGINAL Ecto-1 Ghostbusters vehicle showcased as part of Free Father's Day Sci Fi at The Royals on 15 June.

“This iconic car will be placed outside the High Street entrance to The Royals Shopping Centre.

“Don't miss this amazing opportunity to have a selfie and get your geek on.”