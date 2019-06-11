A primary school has been forced to close as severe flooding damaged the building after thieves stole lead from the roof.

Roxwell Church of England Primary School, in the Street, Chelmsford, is not expected to open until Thursday while staff try to deal with the damage.

It is believed the flooding occurred after thieves stole lead from the school's roof.

A statement on the school's website says: "The lead from the roof was stolen at the weekend so the raid has flood half our school.

"There has been a lot of damage.

"We will open the school on Thursday morning and teach some children in the hall.

"Please be patient. Thank you for your support and kind words."