THERE is ten miles of traffic on the M25 after sink holes were discovered.

Following torrential rain and an amber weather warning yesterday, sinkholes appeared between junctions four and five of the motorway in Kent.

Kent Police confirmed the sinkholes were on the central reservation and highways teams were being brought in to fix them.

All traffic coming across the Dartford Crossing from Essex is being held at junction three due to the police incident, with the ten miles of queues going back to the QE2 Bridge.

Highways England have put a diversion in place.

Road users travelling anti-clockwise are advised to join the M26 and head eastbound then join the M20. At junction four of the M20 exit then circulate the roundabout and re-join the M20 westbound. Remain on the M20 until you re-join the M25 at three.

Those going clockwise are advised to exit the M25 at junction four and re-join the M25 anti-clockwise and proceed to junction three then take the M20 eastbound to junction four then re-join the M20 westbound and continue to the M26 then re-join M25 at junction five.