AMBITIOUS plans have been unveiled to revamp public space in Chelmsford’s town centre.

Residents, road users and businesses are being asked for their views on plans to transform Tindal Square and Chelmsford High Street.

The plans would see a new public space created outside Shire Hall with paving, public seating, planting and a two-way cycle route.

The proposed scheme, which would be delivered by Chelmsford City Council and Essex County Council, will be on show at several events in the town centre, while an online consultation is also taking place.

Councillor Kevin Bentley, deputy leader at Essex County Council, said: “We are currently seeing sustainable transport improvements across the city thanks to the Chelmsford City Growth Package.

“As part of that exercise we committed to removing vehicular traffic outside Shire Hall and this scheme not only delivers on that, but also creates a social space outside one of the county’s most iconic buildings.

“It’s important that as many people, businesses and other interested parties as possible engage with this consultation to ensure we can create a space which works for everyone.”

Councillor Mike Mackrory, Chelmsford City Council’s cabinet member for greener communities, hailed the plans as highlighting the “historic city centre”.

He said: “This is a great opportunity to make the most of our historic city centre.

“We want to create an attractive and safe prioritised pedestrian space outside Shire Hall which honours the heritage of this historic location, while also supporting the growing economy of the city.

“I would urge everyone to get online or to come to one of our public events to see our plans for this area and to share their views.”

An initial cosultation event took place on Saturday at High Chelmer Shopping Centre, with another event booked for June 14 from 3pm to 7pm.

You can find out more information about the project and share your views on the proposals by visiting www.essex.gov.uk/tindalsquare.

The online consultation is set to run between June 4 and July 16.