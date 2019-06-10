THE chair of a life-saving emergency service board is moving on from her position after a successful five years in the role.

Sarah Boulton has announced she will stand down as Chair of East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust later this month on June 30.

The services’ stalwart, who joined the trust back in March 2014 after serving as the Chair of NHS Midlands and East Strategic Health Authority for several years, has overseen a number of changes and constantly worked to improve the trust since her appointment.

In a bid to modernise and transform the estate and invest in better vehicles and more staff, Sarah secured vital and additional funding and also oversaw the launch of what is often regarded as one of the country’s greatest clinical hubs.

With the hope of better integrating trust within the wider span of the NHS for the benefit of patients, Sarah also worked closely with health and social care colleagues during her five-year stint.

Mrs Boulton said: “It has been a real pleasure and privilege to have served as the Chair of the Trust. I’d like to say a huge thank you to all staff, who do an incredible job every single day, and to our board of directors for all their support over the years.

“It has been a very difficult decision to step aside as we have a really fantastic group of people working at EEAST who are committed to doing their absolute best for our patients. However, as the Trust is about to begin the process of recruiting a permanent Chief Executive, I felt it was the right time to hand over to a new Chair so that they can be fully involved in that process.

“We have made some really positive changes to the service over the past few years, and I’m confident that I am leaving EEAST in a strong position. I wish everyone at the Trust every success for the future.”

An interim chair of EEAST will now be appointed following Sarah’s departure while recruitment takes place for a permanent chair.

Editors’ notes

Mrs Boulton has worked at NHS board level for many years, chairing a number of NHS organisations.