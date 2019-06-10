TAKE That fans were left furious in Basildon after a live concert stream failed in one screen.

Fans of the pop group had travelled to Cineworld in Festival Leisure Park to watch a live stream of their concert in Cardiff Principality Stadium, one of the performances of their 'Greatest Hits Live' UK tour.

The cinema had two screens scheduled to stream the broadcast, but viewers in one were forced to leave without watching a second as the live stream failed to appear.

The angry cinemagoers took to social media to share their disappointment.

Emma Borrell tweeted: "I couldn’t get tickets for the tour, heard about live screenings. I bought tickets for myself, sister and mum.

"Sat in the cineworld cinema Basildon Essex for nearly two hours management told us all they couldn’t fix the problem. So disappointed."

Paul Dorrington tweeted: "Our cinema screen at Cineworld Basildon Essex couldn’t get the link to work in one screen (despite next door screen working) and we were all sent away extremely disappointed missing the show.

"A free cinema ticket cannot make up for a live broadcast that cannot be repeated."

Deb Clark tweeted: "Why did some fans get emails at 5pm to say they couldn’t view Take That Live in 2 screens and cancelled theirs viewing, yet in Basildon we didn’t get told until 10 minutes before they come on stage they can’t get a live link but the other screen did?"

Cineworld has responded to some of the complaints, saying the team could not get the issues fixed in time for the concert.

They wrote: "The team at Basildon aimed to have any issues resolved as soon as possible, though unfortunately there were unable to have this sorted for the time of the viewing. We can appreciate how frustrating this must be and would like to apologise."

Cineworld have been contacted for comment.

@cineworld absolutely disgusted by your Basildon team been sat in screen 12 for over 40 minutes take that screen not working one update want refunds and compensation terrible staff attitude — Gemma Riches (@GemmaRiches) June 8, 2019