AN amber weather warning for rain has been issued for parts of Essex.

The Met Office has issued the warning for Monday afternoon and evening.

An amber warning means flooding and transport disruption is likely from heavy rain.

The warning covers parts of south Essex and Chelmsford.

A yellow warning is also in place for the rest of the county where there is a chance that heavy prolonged rainfall could lead to flooding and disruption to transport.

The yellow warning runs until midnight tonight while the amber warning is in force from 3pm to 11pm today.

The Met Office said: "Homes and businesses are likely to be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

"Delays and some cancellations to train and bus services are likely with spray and flooding probably leading to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. Fast flowing floodwater is possible, causing danger to life.

"Power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses likely."