A TOWN council has paid tribute a community champion after her death.

Burnham Town Council remembered Beverley O'Connor, who was a well-known staff member of Tesco Express in Station Road.

The tribute has come after a woman in her 50s was found seriously injured at an address off Eastern Road in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the woman's death, a 27-year-old man and a 32-year-old man, from Burnham, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A town council spokesman said: "Burnham Town Council offers its sincere condolences to the family of Beverley O’Connor.

"Beverley was such a generous soul, often going more than the extra mile to raise money for good causes.

"Her sparkling, lovely character often made queuing at the local Tesco Express, where she worked, well worth the wait.

"Her wit, banter and big heart will be sorely missed."

If you have any information about the incident please call us on 101 quoting incident 39 of June 9.

Anyone with information can contact the North Major Crime Team on 101 or email scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk.

Information can also be given completely anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.