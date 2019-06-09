Detectives have launched a murder investigation after the death of a woman in Burnham-on-Crouch.

Police were called by the ambulance service around 12.30am this morning, with reports a woman had been seriously injured at an address off Eastern Road.

Sadly, despite efforts from paramedics, the woman, aged in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

Anyone with information can contact the North Major Crime Team on 101 or email scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk Information can also be given completely anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.