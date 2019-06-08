The most significant food event in the county is back for an eighth year, so be prepared for an even bigger and better Essex Food and Drink Festival.

The colossal culinary celebration will be held over the weekend of July 13 and 14 at Cressing Temple Barns, between Witham and Braintree.

The festival will feature a showstopper of celebrity chef demonstrations, an abundance of artisan producers, street food specialists, outdoor food courts, live music and fantastic demonstrations from talented local chefs – with plenty more on the menu too!

Here are 10 reasons why you don’t want to miss this...

1. Dynamic demos. You can watch celebrity chefs in live cookery demonstrations.

Candice Brown on Saturday and Rosemary Shrager on Sunday.

Free to watch demonstrations at N Fest of friends - the event is the perfect place to meet up with mates and enjoy a day out Ten reasons why you’ll love this food festival..

11am, 1pm and 3pm

2. Shop till you drop.

Check out 100 top quality independent food and drink producers from pies and pates, ice cream and sorbets to pestos and marinades

3. Learn from the experts.

Join cricket legend Graham Gooch for an exclusive wine tasting Q and A session with Peter Watts Wines on Saturday. Graham has his own range of wines “Three Thirty Three”.

4. Pick up BBQ cooking ideas

Add some sizzle to your summer at the Broil King stage

5. Keep the kids occupied

Free entertainment will include cookery classes, craft classes, glitter face painting, live gardening show and sow and grow sessions

6. Chill out in the Food Courts

Listen to live music and choose from over 30 different types of food

7. Sample some of the finest local drink

Try a wide range of the frothy stuff, ciders, wines, prosecco and Mojitos and cocktails

8. One ticket price

Your entrance ticket gains you access to all areas of the festival, including celebrity chef demonstrations

9. Taste and try before you buy

Our producers have plenty of samples

10. Pick up cooking tips

The Love Food Hate Waste Roadshow chefs will teach you how to use your leftovers and turn them into fantastic meals for all the family l Festival information When: 13 & 14 July, 10am – 5pm Where: Cressing Temple Barns. Free Car Parking.

Disabled Parking.

No dogs except for assistance dogs.

No cash machines on site.

Nearest railway station is Witham www.essexfoodfestival.co.uk