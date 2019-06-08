A MAN has admitted a string of violent and drug-related offences after an eleven-hour stand off with armed officers in Southend.

Police and emergency services were on the scene in Sherwood Way, Southend, as they negotiated with 57-year-old Alan Gwynne.

Officers were called shortly before 7.30pm on January 27 this year after reports of a disturbance with a firearm involved.

During the drama, a 38-year-old woman fled the address and was treated by paramedics for serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Gwynne, of Sherwood Way, was arrested and received medical treatment before being taken into custody.

He was charged with grievous bodily harm, making threats to kill and assault by penetration as well as possession of cannabis and cocaine, affray and possession of an imitation firearm.

Despite initially denying the offences at Basildon Crown Court in February, he admitted lesser offences a week ahead of a planned trial.

Gwynne admitted affray, possession of Class A and B drugs and occasioning actual bodily harm at Basildon Crown Court.

He will be sentenced at the same court on July 8.

During the stand-off, the road was closed and a police cordon was put in place while officers descended on Gwynne’s home.

Witnesses reported police dogs, ambulances and hazardous area response teams were also on standby at the scene.

One woman, who spoke to the Echo at the scene and asked not to be named, said: “It’s really shocking to see so many armed officers and a helicopter in your own street. It felt like something out of a movie.”

A negotiator and the police helicopter were on hand to try and bring the incident to a peaceful conclusion and neighbours were warned to stay back from the property.

Negotiations continued throughout the night and at about 6am the following morning, officers rushed into the address and detained Gwynne safely.