A MAN who publicly exposed himself twice - including in a car outside Lakeside shopping centre - has been ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for five years.

Mark Wood was found guilty of one count of indecent exposure and admitted another.

The first offence took place in a car parked at Lakeside on September 26 last year.

The second took place in London Road, in Vange, on April 11.

He was sentenced at Basildon Crown Court on Friday.

Judge Ian Graham told him: “You are 27-years-old, and earlier this year you were convicted of indecent exposure and then you admitted a further offence.

“It is a strange offence as it is difficult to understand the motivation and very often when the character of the person is explored it is something removed from a sex act.

“You were exposing yourself in a car and masturbating and you were seen by a woman.

“Then there was a further offence of exposing yourself and masturbating.

“You have some previous convictions but nothing for anything like this.

“I have read the detailed report about you and it has a possible motive of some sort of relief but refraining from doing this is the best cause of action.”

Ian Cliff, mitigating, said: “He has experienced stress and had been feeling very low.

“He has also not been able to see his young child for about two years.

“He has been doing night work that he got through an agency, so it would be difficult for him to engage in counselling sessions.

“He will now have to face the problems that have been building up for a number of years.”

Judge Graham added: “I am satisfied this crosses the threshold for a community order for two years with two requirements.”

The order means Wood, of Morant Road, in Grays, must completed a 40-day rehabilitation course in a bid to “find out why you did this and avoid doing it again”.

As well as his name being added to the register, he was also ordered to pay £450 in court costs, including a victim surcharge.