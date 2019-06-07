THE former mayor of Chelmsford raised nearly £90,000 for charity, it was revealed as she was replaced by a new mayor.

As one of her final duties in office as Mayor of Chelmsford, councillor Yvonne Spence presented her chosen charities, Kids Inspire and Broomfield Hospital Dementia Project, a cheque for £87,614.19.

At an official ceremony last week, Bob Massey and his friend Janice Cheese began their term as Mayor and Mayoress of Chelmsford for 2019 – 20.

Since 1988, he has served the South Woodham Ferrers Town Council and was elected as a Chelmsford Borough councillor for the South Woodham Ferrers Chetwood and Collingwood ward in 2011.

In 2015, Bob was re-elected as a City Councillor and then appointed as Cabinet Member for Parks, a role he cherished and recently expanded to include bereavement services.

In 2017, he was elected to represent the residents of South Woodham Ferrers at Essex County Council which he said, enabled him to provide a ‘one stop’ service to residents.

On his election as Mayor of Chelmsford, Bob Massey, said “It’s a tremendous honour to be elected mayor. I look forward to representing the people of our great City in the coming twelve months, and to meeting as many of the residents as I can.”

The mayor appointed councillor Janette Potter to be his deputy and she will be supported by Gillian Smith, as her Escort.

Mrs Spence said: “I am aware that this is a colossal total, even by Chelmsford’s wonderful standards of generosity. It reflects the kindness and generous spirit of the community I met throughout my mayoral year, and a lot of hard work by a brilliant, dedicated committee team.It has been a great honour to be Mayor of Chelmsford and I will take away some wonderful memories.”