A PROBE has been launched into the death of a man in Chadwell St Mary.

Police officers were called to concerns for a man inside an address in Harding Road at around 9.40am on Monday.

When they attended we found a man inside who, sadly, had died.

He has now been identified as 61 year-old Paul Tidswell.

A post-mortem examination found he had injuries to his nose and the top of his head but was not able to establish how he died.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are treating his death as unexplained and are now trying to establish his movements to find out how he received these injuries.

"Mr Tidswell was known to be in Betfred in Chadwell St Mary at around 12.30pm on April 26 and was then seen near to his home with facial injuries at 5pm on the same day."

“I need anyone who knows Paul, has any information about how he may have received his injuries, or saw or spoke to him between 12.30pm and 5pm on April 26 to come forward and speak to my team.”

Call the North Major Investigation Team on 101 quoting incident 262 of June 3 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.