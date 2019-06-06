A man has been convicted of perverting the course of justice after trying to avoid prosecution for two years when his car was caught speeding at 104mph.

The Mercedes activated a speed camera in a 40mph zone on the A127 in Leigh in June 2017.

A notice was sent to the registered owner, Philip Law, and Essex Police received a response back giving the name and details of another man who was said to be the driver.

Attempts were made to trace him but he could not be found, and Law was voluntarily interviewed in January 2018.

He claimed he had allowed the other man to drive his car on the night it was caught speeding, and that a passenger in the car could back up his account.

But the passenger said Law was driving and there was no-one else in the car at the time.

The 34-year-old of Danbury Road, Loughton, was summonsed to appear at Basildon Magistrates’ Court in April last year to face a charge of perverting the course of justice.

He denied the charge and stood trial at Basildon Crown Court on Tuesday, May 28.

He was convicted by a jury on Monday, June 3 and sentencing has been adjourned until the week commencing July 1.