THOUSANDS of people across south Essex had to wait just a little longer to catch a glimpse of a once-in-a-lifetime flypast yesterday afternoon.

More than 35 Douglas DC-3/C-47 planes passed over Southend as they make their way from the Imperial War Museum in Duxford to Caen-Capriquet Airport in Normandy.

The event was part of the 75th anniversary of D-Day, which took place on June 6, 1944 and saw more than 100,000 Allied troops take part in the European invasion which eventually led to the end of the Second World War.

Events to mark the milestone continue today.