Former star of The Only Way is Essex, Joey Essex, will be on hand to open Lakeside’s Flip Out adventure park on Saturday.

Flip Out Lakeside is the biggest in the south with three exclusive attractions including a 90s gameshow icon, a full-sized ‘Travelator’.

It will also feature the first ninja tag game, as well as premiering the UK’s longest climbing traverse wall.

Joey Essex will be appearing at the site on Saturday.