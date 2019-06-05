The highly anticipated D-Day flyover has been delayed by rougly one hour and 45 minutes, according to Imperial War Museum Duxford.
A tweet from IWM Duxford has confirmed the mass Daks departure is now scheduled for 3.24pm.
Departure was meant to be at 1.40pm.
*Daks Over Duxford flying update*
The mass Daks departure is now scheduled for 15:24. #DaksOverDuxford
It will mean an approximate delay of more than an hour and a half to the times originally stated.
*FLIGHT UPDATE*
The mass departure is now scheduled for 15.24. If this rescheduled time goes ahead, we will be in Sannerville at approx. 18.15-18.45 local time.
Due to unforeseen circumstances live streaming will not be happening.#DaksoverDuxford #DaksoverNormandy #DDay75
It means people hoping to catch a glimpse of the flyover should now expect to see it over Colchester at roughly 4.05pm and in the Southend area at about 4.15pm.
