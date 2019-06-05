Love Island star Mike Thalassitis was found hanged in a park after taking cocaine and alcohol and leaving notes to his family making clear his intention to kill himself, an inquest has heard.

The 26-year-old, whose occupation was given as celebrity, was discovered in a park in Enfield, north London on March 16 this year.

Grieving - Montana Brown, a contestant on the 2017 series of Love Island, at the inquest into the death of Mike Thalassitis. Yui Mok/PA Wire

Recording a conclusion of suicide, senior coroner Andrew Walker said: "There were a number of notes left behind and messages in which Mr Thalassitis clearly set out his intention that his life should come to an end."

Former Concord Rangers player Mr Thalassitis, who was capped at international level by Cyprus at under-19 and under-21 level, also had a spell at Chelmsford City in 2016.

The inquest heard that toxicology results showed there was cocaine, alcohol and paracetamol in his system at the time of his death.

Mr Walker added: "The blood and urine concentrations are consistent with alcohol intoxication."

Earlier this year a coroner in Tyneside issued a warning about mixing alcohol and cocaine after another Love Island star, Sophie Gradon, hanged herself having consumed both substances.

The coroner said research in the US said the combination was known to make someone 16 times more likely to kill themselves.

He was found by a jogger in Church Street Recreation ground next to Haselbury Road in the north London borough where he lived shortly before 9.30am.

She called a friend who advised her to contact the police, the court heard.

An officer who attended the scene said a black notebook had been found near where Mr Thalassitis died.

Giving evidence Pc Emma Clauson said: "I looked through the notebook which was a sort of combination of a diary and letters and positive thoughts.

"At the back of the diary was a number of notes that had been addressed to his family."

Following the hearing the family paid tribute to their "wonderful son and brother ".

Reading a statement on their behalf Dave Read, who was the star's manager and agent, said: "We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their kind messages and support during this very difficult time.

"Today's inquest concluded the sad news at the loss of our beautiful son and brother.

"We would respectfully request privacy at this time and digest what has happened to our family.

"Mike was a wonderful son and brother and will be dearly missed."

Speaking to reporters after the inquest, Ms Brown said it was "important to let his memory live on and to also remember the importance of why this happened and to change your own life on what terrible, terrible, terrible thing has happened to Mike".

Producers paid tribute to Thalassitis at the end of the opening episode of the new series, which aired on Monday night.

Beneath a photo, a message on screen read: "In loving memory of Mike Thalassitis 1993-2019"