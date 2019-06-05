AGGRESSIVE cancer will not stop a devoted dad-of-three from running the Southend Half Marathon.

Trevor Wood, 38, who lives in Rayleigh, has been diagnosed with stage four cancer.

He was first told he had a viral infection, after going to the doctor feeling unwell. But when he began to start vomiting and his vision began to blur, his family knew something was wrong and Trevor went to A&E. Ten hours later he was told he had a brain tumour and swelling on the brain.

Following his diagnosis, he was taken by ambulance to Queens Hospital, Romford, for an operation to remove 90% of his tumour.

Sadly, the family then received the news that Mr Wood had Glioblastoma, the most aggressive cancer that begins within the brain.

His wife Leanne Wood, 40, said: “We were all absolutely devastated. We were told they couldn’t remove the other ten per cent without him having a stroke or bleeding out.

“Trevor asked the doctor how long he had left and after some more research we found it could be any time between 12 and 18 months.

“The kids, aged nine, 12 and 17, were distraught and there was a lot of tears at the beginning. We try not to let them see us cry, but we’ve never hid anything from them.

“We just don’t know how much time we have with him, so we’re trying to make as many memories as we can.

“Hearing the miracle stories of people living years after diagnosis really gives us hope. I’ve got to have hope or I’ll crumble.”

Following the discovery, Trevor was put on chemotherapy and radiotherapy, where he is now half way through his treatment. He also had to have his driving licence revoked.

Yet Trevor found running to be his coping mechanism, finding time between chemotherapy to train for the Southend Half Marathon, to be held on June 9.

After having received help from Macmillan on his journey, Trevor decided he needed to give something back and has already raised £1,075 for the charity leading up to the challenge, beating his target by more than double.

Leanne continued: “It was such a shock to us that he had this illness, being so fit and healthy.

“Times like this make you appreciate every day and what’s important, every day is a blessing. We’re so proud of him and will be by his side every step of the way.

“He’s always wanted to do this but because of the cancer he wasn’t sure if he’d be able to. This gives him something positive to focus on rather than the doom and gloom, like he’s back to normality.”

The family also hope to be able to go abroad soon and enjoy a much-needed getaway.