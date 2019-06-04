MAJOR delays are taking place on trains across Essex due to a signalling fault.

Services on the Greater Anglia line are disrupted because of a fault with the signalling system at Shenfield station.

There will be no trains running between Shenfield and Billericay throughout the evening.

The c2c line, the alternative train operator in south Essex, is accepting passengers with Greater Anglia tickets onto their services.

Greater Anglia tweeted: "Disruption to all services via Shenfield due to a signalling fault. Mainline trains are able to run but are being cautioned, Southend services are unable to run between Shenfield & Billericay."

Disruption on the line is expected to last until 7pm and services may be cancelled.