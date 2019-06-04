IN Britain, we are undoubtedly a nation of dog lovers.

And so excitement is already building for the return of Bring Your Dog To Work Day this month.

Now in its sixth year, the annual event has really captured the imagination of the nation.

Not only is it great fun, but there are some proven mental health benefits of having four-legged co-workers at work.

Celebrities like Ricky Gervais, Lorraine Kelly and many more will all be taking part and animal lovers can follow the hashtag #BringYourDogToWork on Twitter.

This year the day will also be raising money for two animal welfare charities - All Dogs Matter and Animals Asia.

Jo Amit, founder and organiser of Bring Your Dog To Work Day, said: "Having dogs around the office has so many benefits.

"It is well known that the presence of dogs can help reduce stress levels and blood pressure and it's great for staff morale.

"We love the response the event gets each year - it's a real highlight for us to see so many happy dogs and owners at work together."

Bring Your Dog To Work Day takes place on Friday, June 21.

Find out more at bringyourdogtoworkday.co.uk.