Martin Goss, the Liberal Democrats' parliamentary hopeful, say his party are the only ones capable of ousting Tory MP Will Quince at a general election.

He makes me smile because, as always, like all Remoaners, all they want is to stop Brexit.

There is nothing democratic about any Lib Dem.

Don't they realise Brexit won the election on May 23, as did "Leave" in June 2016.

I met Mr Quince last week. He knew I was supporting Brexit; he said by voting the Brexit Party I will let in the Lib Dems.

I told him the Brexit Party will win. They are the only true patriotic party and are striving to make our country great again to provide a 100 per cent self-governing parliament.

William Jolliffe

Mersea Road, Colchester