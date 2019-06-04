THE LATEST celebrity to back the campaign against Essex library closures is singer-songwriter and activist Billy Bragg.

Mr Bragg is the next in a list of celebrities, including David Walliams and Dame Jacqueline Wilson, who are backing protests opposing plans to axe more than 40 libraries in Essex ahead of the Carnival for Libraries protest this weekend.

The Bard of Barking showed his support for the campaign, posting on Facebook: "There is a big demonstration planned for this Saturday 8th June in Chelmsford to protest against planned closures of libraries in Essex.

"Libraries are crucial hubs for inspiring creativity and feeding imagination. Let's not lose them."

On Saturday, campaigners will assemble outside the Saracen's Head in Chelmsford High Street at midday, before marching on County Hall, as part of the protest organised by Save Our Libraries Essex.

A variety of performers, including musicians, poets, and comedians will be performing on the steps of County Hall, to help get the carnival in full swing.

Carnival for Libraries organiser, Andy Abbott, said: "It is great to get the backing of such big names, who have also contributed much to children's literature and British culture.

"These people know just how important libraries are.

"We are now looking to make our family friendly protest on Saturday the biggest the county has seen in decades, to send the message loud and clear. Essex says no to this act of cultural vandalism. The Carnival for Libraries will be both a protest and a celebration of the role libraries play in our culture."