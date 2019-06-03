BOXING'S comeback king Tyson Fury is hosting an audience with his fans in Essex.

The Gypsy King, who won the hearts of millions during his heavyweight boxing bout against Deontay Wilder last year, is appearing at Southend's Cliffs Pavilion on Wednesday June 26.

It will be Fury's first live appearance following his highly anticipated fight with Tom Schwarz in Las Vegas this month.

Billed as a night of "pure entertainment" there will be celebrity guest appearances, live music and Jack Fincham, joint winner of 2018's Love Island, will be interviewing Fury on stage.

The host is Eddie DOA who runs his own sporting podcast The Real Offside.

Those looking to attend must be over the age of 18.

Ticket prices start from £23.50.

A limited number of dining packages are also available.

Book online at southendtheatres.org.uk.