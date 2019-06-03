Renowned heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury is coming to Southend for an audience with his fans.

The boxer, commonly known as Gypsy King, will be at the Cliffs Pavilion at the end of this month.

This will be Tyson's first live appearance after his highly anticipated fight with Tom Schwarz in Las Vegas on June 15.

Jack Fincham, joint winner of Love Island 2018, will be conducting a fun-packed candid interview with the Gypsy King and the host is Eddie DOA, who runs his own podcast for sporting events, The Real Offside.

"This is truly a one off event not to be missed!", said Colin Barthelmy, Managing Director Myridium ActiveLtd.

The event will be at Cliffs Pavilion, Southend on Wednesday 26th June 2019

This is a strictly over 18s event.

Limited dining packages are still available with tickets including a three course meal and half a bottle of wine and can be booked by visiting the website: https://luxxelondonevents.com/main-event/

Balcony seats are available direct from the Cliffs Pavilion website with admission to the bar from 8.00pm and balcony admission to see the interview at 9.00pm: https://southendtheatres.org.uk/Online/default.asp