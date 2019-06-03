ACCLAIMED children’s author Jacqueline Wilson is the latest celebrity backing a campaign to stop library closures in Essex.

As the future of a number of south Essex libraries hang in the balance, the famed author behind the Tracey Beaker books joined the campaign.

Britain’s Got Talent judge David Walliams also threw his support to the campaign last week.

“It is great to get the backing of such big names, who have also contributed much to children’s literature”, said Carnival for Libraries organiser Andy Abbott.

“These people know just how important libraries are. We are now looking to make our family friendly protest on Saturday the biggest the county has seen in decades, to send the message loud and clear. Essex says no to this act of cultural vandalism.

“The Carnival for Libraries will be both a protest and a celebration of the role libraries play in our culture.”

The carnival will take place in Chelmsford this Saturday.